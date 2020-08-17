FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., participate in a virtual grassroots fundraiser at the Hotel DuPont in Wilmington, Del. The Democratic Party will convene Monday, Aug. 17, sort of, amid a pandemic that has upended the usual pomp-and-circumstance of presidential nominating conventions.