Police vehicles and heavy trucks block access to Supreme Court Building in Washington, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, as security measure are enhanced on the perimeter following protests sparked by news that the court might overturn cases that guarantee abortions. More demonstrations are expected in the wake of a Politico story about Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's draft majority opinion, which sets the stage for the court to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)