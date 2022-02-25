FILE - Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., Chair of the House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Sept. 16, 2020, in Washington. Federal prison employees say they're being bullied and threatened for raising concerns about serious misconduct and claim it's indicative of widespread problems in the Bureau of Prisons. It comes as the bureau faces increased scrutiny over its latest scandal: An Associated Press investigation uncovered a toxic culture that enabled sexual abuse at a federal women’s prison in California. Four employees, including a former warden, have been charged with federal crimes. Speier, who visited Dublin last week after reading AP's investigation, says she’s taking a larger congressional contingent to inspect the prison after the acting warden, Hinkle, prevented her from speaking one-on-one with inmates and staff. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)