WASHINGTON - The national debt hit another milestone this week, and experts are warning that continuing to increase federal spending will have dangerous consequences.
The federal national debt has now topped $30 trillion, marking a sharp rise since 2001, when it was about $5 trillion. The federal government surpassed $20 trillion in debt less than five years ago.
Republicans blasted the Biden administration over the landmark, though both parties have steadily increased the debt over the past two decades. A contingent of lawmakers have called for significantly cutting federal spending since the upturn in debt began but have gained little traction.
“Our National Debt has officially surpassed $30 trillion, but Biden and Democrats want to keep borrowing, printing, and spending until the US dollar is worthless!” U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill. wrote on Twitter after the U.S. surpassed the milestone figure.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to a question about the rising debt level Wednesday.
“The president believes we need to have a sustainable and responsible fiscal policy which is why he put forward ways to pay for his major proposals,” Psaki said. “He is committed to a sustainable and responsible policy and ensuring that our long term investments are fully paid for like Build Back Better.”
Spending spiked last year, though, when President Joe Biden pushed two major spending bills through Congress as part of his agenda. Congress also raised the debt ceiling multiple times last year.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V. repeatedly cited poor economic conditions and debt levels in his opposition to President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” spending bill.
“I cannot take that risk with a staggering debt of more than $29 trillion and inflation taxes that are real and harmful to every hard-working American at the gasoline pumps, grocery stores and utility bills with no end in sight,” Manchin said in December after helping block the bill in Congress.
That plan came on the heels of two laws that passed last year, the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill and the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
“U.S. Debt just hit $30 trillion, or as Joe Biden calls it: $0,” said U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., apparently referring to Biden’s claim that his multi-trillion dollar social spending plan would add nothing to the federal debt.
Congress’ latest debt ceiling increase lasts through the 2022 November elections. When that is maxed out, though, lawmakers will again face a debt ceiling deadline.
Sheila Weinberg, president of Truth In Accounting, argues the federal debt is actually much higher and more dangerous.
“The Treasury Department’s reported debt doesn’t include the Social Security and Medicare liabilities. If those liabilities were included, a $30 trillion national debt amount was reached years ago,” Weinberg said. “According to Truth in Accounting, if those unfunded obligations are included today, the debt is more than $141 trillion.”