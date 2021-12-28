Waukesha, WI (53187)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%.