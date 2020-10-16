FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 file photo, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield is seen through a door window as he appears at a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on a "Review of Coronavirus Response Efforts" on Capitol Hill in Washington. Nina Bishop Witkofsky and Trey Moeller, two appointees assigned to the CDC's Atlanta headquarters in June 2020, have been tasked with keeping an eye on Redfield, as well as scientists, according to a half dozen CDC and administration officials who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal government affairs. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)