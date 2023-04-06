Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds up signed legislation that repeals the 1931 abortion ban statute, which criminalized abortion in nearly all cases during a bill signing ceremony, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Birmingham, Mich. The abortion ban, which fueled one of the largest ballot drives in state history, had been unenforceable after voters enshrined abortion rights in the state constitution last November. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)