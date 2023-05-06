FILE - An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident sits on a desk on on April 5, 2020, in Detroit. The U.S. Census Bureau is contemplating getting rid of a question about a person's ancestry on its most comprehensive survey, saying it may duplicate a newly-revised race question that allows respondents to write in from where they or their antecedents came. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)