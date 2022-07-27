FILE - This combo of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota, show Tou Thao, left, and J. Alexander Kueng. A federal judge on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, sentenced the two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights to lighter terms than recommended in sentencing guidelines. Kueng was sentenced to three years in prison and Tou Thao was sentenced to 3 and a half years. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)