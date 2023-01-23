FILE - In this image taken from a video, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during an interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Dakar, Senegal. Yellen is in Zambia on the second leg of her African tour, a stop aimed at promoting American investment and ties while she's in a capital city that is visibly dominated by Chinese dollars. (AP Photo/Yesica Fisch, File)