Natural gas thought to be cause of Barton home explosion

TOWN OF BARTON - Evidence suggests that the cause of an explosion and subsequent fire at a Town of Barton residence Friday was natural gas-related, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. However, the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigators are working alongside investigators from the West Bend Fire Department and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation Fire Marshal’s Office.
On Friday at approximately 8:15 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an explosion and a house fire at a single-family residence at 3149 Norman Drive.
A next-door neighbor who was home at the time heard the explosion. He ran to the house and located the homeowner’s 48-year-old son who was in the process of self-evacuating. The neighbor asked where the homeowner was. The son stated that he thought his father was with him as they were evacuating together.
The neighbor entered the burning house and located the homeowner who had become disoriented and was unable to find his way out. He was able to evacuate the victim and get him to the arriving medical personnel from the West Bend Fire Department, who were in the area on another assignment at the time of the 911 call.
“This man reacted in a manner that is nothing short of heroic,” said Sheriff Martin Schulteis. “After hearing the explosion, he quickly responded and identified that the elderly homeowner was missing. Without a pause, he ran into the burning house to rescue him without concern for his safety. This fire was rapidly spreading, and the window for a rescue to be possible was small. Without delay or hesitation, this man ran towards the fire to rescue the victim. Had this hero not taken immediate action, this victim would most likely not have made it out of that house. We ask that you join us in keeping these victims in your thoughts and prayers.”
Both victims remain in stable, but critical condition, at a local burn unit. They received severe burns and taken via ambulance to a local hospital, and then med-flighted to a regional burn unit.
The son had been visiting from California and the father resides at the residence alone.
The explosion is not being considered a criminal matter.
The sheriff’s office reported that the residence sustained severe damage due to fire, smoke and water. The house and contents appear to be a total loss.
Preliminary damage estimates are believed to exceed $300,000, and minor damage occurred to a neighboring home.