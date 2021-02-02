FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, a Badger and Shield statue is seen outside the governor's Capitol office in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. On loan for more than 30 years, the U.S. Naval Academy wants the state of Wisconsin to return the statue. The Navy wants to include it in an exhibit featuring the USS Wisconsin battleship in Norfolk, Va. State historians are fighting to keep the statue in the state for another two years. The Navy has paused plans to move a beloved badger statue from Wisconsin to the East Coast for at least two years. (AP Photo/Todd Richmond File)