WASHINGTON COUNTY — About one week after the COVID-19 vaccine was made eligible to all residents ages 16 and older, thousands of Washington County residents have received their vaccinations, and many others in southeast Wisconsin have appointments scheduled or are on waitlists.
As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department reported that 43,772 residents
in Washington County had received the vaccination, which is just over 32 percent of the county’s population. On April 5, WOPHD reported that 38,801 individuals in Washington County, or 28.5 percent, had been vaccinated.
The WOPHD also reported Monday that 21.7 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated, which is just behind the statewide percentage at 24.3 percent.
The health department is responsible for vaccinating 15 percent of residents, and those wishing to receive the vaccination through WOPHD can sign up for the waitlist at washozwi.gov. WOPHD is only distributing the Moderna vaccine to individuals ages 18 and older at this time.
The health department is hosting a vaccination clinic at the Ozaukee County Fairgrounds on Thursday and Friday. Visit the WOPHD website for more information or to book an appointment.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccination authorized for individuals ages 16 and 17.
Those looking for the vaccine can also receive it through their health care provider, a private pharmacy or another entity such as their employer.
“Froedtert & MCW health network has administered more than 120,000 vaccines to residents in Southeast Wisconsin with an additional 27,000 vaccine appointments scheduled,” Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin said in a statement. “We are now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone in Wisconsin ages 16 and older. Residents do not need to have a provider in our health network to schedule a vaccine appointment with Froedtert. Vaccine availability is based on our allocation from the state.”
Those wishing to receive a vaccination from Froedtert & MCW can visit froedtert.com/vaccine-eligible to schedule an appointment.
A map of other COVID-19 vaccinators created by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services can also be found on the WOPHD’s website.
According to the Wisconsin DHS, 3,572,358 doses have been distributed statewide as of Tuesday, the vast majority of which have been the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The state has been allocated 3,669,405 doses.
As of Monday, there were 24,673 vaccines distributed statewide with a seven-day average of 56,391 vaccines per day.
Just 160,080 of the vaccines distributed in Wisconsin were Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, which was paused after some patients developed blood clots.