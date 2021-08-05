Nearly a fifth of Ozaukee County Board members have missed 20% of meetings so far this year

PORT WASHINGTON — The Ozaukee County Board is a part-time board, meaning its members don’t work full time.
For some, though, apparently it’s even more part time.
A review of attendance records for the first half of the year shows that at least five, or nearly a fifth of the County Board’s 26 members, have missed 20 percent or more of the meetings they have been expected to attend this year.
On the flip side, there are more — at least seven — who have perfect attendance so far in 2021, according to six-month attendance reports included as part of the County Board’s materials for this week’s meeting.
The News Graphic arbitrarily chose the figure of 20 percent — which, extrapolated over a 40-hour-a-week job equates to one eight-hour day a week — and looked to see who has missed at least that many meetings.
The amount of meetings each supervisor is expected to attend varied by assignment.
Those who missed at least 20 percent of their meetings so far in 2021 are: Dan Becker of Port Washington — four of 14 meetings, or just under 28.6% Christopher Duecker of Cedarburg — four of 16 meetings, or 25% Kathlyn Geracie of Cedarburg — six of 28 meetings, or 21.4% Joshua Haas of Fredonia — five of 22 meetings, or 22.7% Patrick Marchese of Mequon — six of 17 meetings, or just under 35.3%.
The County Board offered virtual attendance at meetings until the practice was disallowed last month as the pandemic eased somewhat.
Becker, a supervisor since 2004, couldn’t be reached by phone and did not respond immediately to an email sent to him.
Duecker of Cedarburg was elected in January 2020 onto the County Board. He attended 12 out of 16 meetings so far this year. The meetings he missed were two County Board meetings, a Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting and a Public Safety Committee meeting. Duecker said he missed those meetings due to being out of town on business as a manufacturer representative.
Geracie, on the board since 2004, and Marchese, on the board 2009-13 and again from 2018 to present, did not return a voicemail seeking comment.
Supervisor Joshua Haas, a supervisor since 2020, missed four meetings of the Monarch Library System Committee and one of the Public Works Committee, but made all full County Board meetings this year. He told the News Graphic that he missed the library committee meetings due to work conflicts; he runs his own business, which he declined to identify. He said he is often unable to get out of work for meetings held at 8 or 9 in the morning. “I’ve got other responsibilities and I think the majority of people on the board do too and it’s hard to make it to every meeting when it is scheduled,” he said.
Haas has been a proponent of trying to get county meetings moved to later in the day into the evening to accommodate people who work during the daytime, saying it would allow for residents to better follow the workings of their local government and maybe even become part of it. But he said he so far hasn’t gotten much traction on that; some people would be willing, he said, to push meetings back to the late afternoon, but many citizens are still working at that time.
“That’s the most concern I get from my constituents,” he said. “I’m their voice, but if it’s inconvenient and if they can’t show up at times to voice concerns to the entire board we are taking their voice away from them.”
He added his research shows 52 of the state’s 72 county boards meet after 5 p.m. with the other 20 meeting between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. In the areas around Ozaukee County, only Ozaukee and Milwaukee County’s boards meet during the day, he said; Washington, Waukesha, Sheboygan, and Dodge counties’ boards all meet during the evening — and no Ozaukee County municipality’s governing board meets during the day.
Supervisor Richard Nelson of Port Washington also has missed five of 31 meetings, but he said three of them were due to the errors in his schedule — “I didn’t have them on my schedule. I can’t tell you why,” he said — and another absence was due to a family matter; none of them were meetings of the full County Board. But he agreed it’s important for supervisors to make the meetings they are expected to unless a good reason not to arises. “It’s what they were elected to do and how can you have input if you don’t attend meetings?” he said.
County Board Chairman Lee Schlenvogt said in an email, “We have a County Board that is primarily made up of business people. Often their work commitments conflict with our meetings.”
Showing up
Among those with perfect attendance so far in 2021 are: Rob Holyoke of Thiensville, 16 meetings; Barbara Jobs of Saukville, 18 meetings; Alice Read of Mequon, 15 meetings; Thomas Richart of Grafton, 16 meetings, Schlenvogt, 20 meetings; Gustav Wirth Jr. of Cedarburg, 52 meetings; and Marty Wolf of Cedarburg, 28 meetings.
Supervisor Donald Clark of Saukville has missed one of 18 meetings; Paul Melotik of Grafton has missed one of 26 meetings; and Thomas Winker of Belgium missed one of 18 meetings.