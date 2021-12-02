Nerbun to run for mayor

MEQUON - District 8 Alderman Andrew Nerbun has announced his candidacy for Mequon mayor.
Nerbun was appointed to serve as the alderman for District 8 in April 2017 and elected in 2018. He had served as the alderman for District 7 from April 2012 to March 2017.
“As your mayor, my approach will be similar to my style as alderman. I am known for listening more and talking less as well as collaboration and compromise to seek better outcomes,” Nerbun said. “I will apply my experience as alderman and as a director of engineering to make decisions that are right for our community today and for generations to come.”
Nerbun works for defense contractor Leonardo DRS as director of engineering for Surface Navy Power Conversion Products. He holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Marquette University.
Nerbun serves on the Public Safety Committee and Public Works Committee, and is an alternate to the Planning Commission.
He and his wife, Vanessa, moved to Mequon in 2004 to raise their children because of its quality of life, loa taxes and outstanding school system, he said. Both have been active in the community. Andrew Nerbun is a den leader and Pinewood Derby chairman for Boy Scout Pack 3865 and participated in the Mequon Community Conversation Task Force.
“I am committed to being responsive to your needs to make our community even stronger. Mequon is a special place with a vibrant community of residents, businesses and wide-open spaces,” Nerbun said. “I look forward to working in partnership with others to ensure Mequon continues to maintain its unique blend of rural charm, suburban character and sense of community.”
Nerbun said that while on the council, he has voted to keep taxes low, advocated for the Police and Fire departments and worked to ensure our parks are well cared for and roads are in good repair.
“As mayor, I will remain committed to these priorities,” he said.
Current Mequon Mayor John Wirth said he will not seek another term. The spring election is April 5, 2022.