TOWN OF FARMINGTON — Doug Neumann is the new town chairperson after he defeated incumbent Chris Elbe in Tuesday’s spring election.
Neumann earned 536 votes out of 1,044 cast, or 53.9%. Elbe earned 467 votes, or 46.5%. There was one write-in vote for this race. All votes are unofficial until canvassed.
Neumann said he decided to run for chair in part because he feels repairs and funding are needed for area roads.
He said he believes there should be an inventory of the roads established, along with a priority list, funding options and a long-term sustainable funding plan.