New 120-unit apartment complex coming to former Gehl site

WEST BEND — The city of West Bend has accepted an offer from Trail’s Edge WB, LLC, to purchase 4.44 acres of land for the development of a new 120-unit, multi-family apartment complex. The land, formerly home to Gehl Company’s manufacturing facility, is located in the heart of downtown West Bend between the Eisenbahn State Trail and South Forest Avenue. Fittingly named Trail’s Edge, American Companies plans to begin design, engineering and the municipal approval process in Q3-Q4 of 2020. “We are excited to take the next step toward bringing high-quality, market rate, new construction apartment homes to downtown West Bend,” said Kraig Sadownikow, president of American Companies. “There is a strong demand for a new facility that offers enclosed parking, modern amenities and an unbeatable location. This development will have a positive impact on the downtown economy, recreation and culture.”