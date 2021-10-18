NEW BERLIN — New Berlin native Tony Hall had always dreamed of making a film. In college he wrote scripts that never ended up being published, and as an adult, he kept chasing his dream while working in banking, but life always got in the way.
However, this year, the 42-year-old who now lives in Milwaukee was finally able to fulfill his dream by making “Lonesome,” a romance film about a city dweller finding love in Milwaukee.
Hall said his first-ever movie is a classic love story inspired by the golden age of film. It was produced with many of the same values as the movies that defined the genre in the early 1900s, is in black and white, and the setting is one of its key characters.
“I tried to make Milwaukee one of the main characters,” Hall said. However, unlike “Gone with the Wind,” for example, Hall’s directorial debut was entirely self-funded, and the cast and crew were mostly unpaid. He said that people like visual effects director Patrik Beck, co-producer Jake Wollner, sound editor Nick Daniel, and Ryan Rossman, who helped fix audio in post-production, helped his dream become a reality.
And doing that was no small feat. Hall said he started filming the entirely self-funded project in 2018 after spending years acquiring the skills necessary to make movies. However, COVID-19 complicated the lengthy process, forced him to cut certain scenes and do over much of the audio he had recorded previously.
But now that that the film is completed, Hall said he hopes audiences will enjoy it while also recognizing him as an up-and-coming director.
“I want them to realize that this is a film for everyone,” Hall said. This is a goal that’s already been partially accomplished. Since its debut earlier this year, “Lonesome” has received critical praise at numerous film festivals around the globe. The film has received the Best Feature Film July 2021 award at Around International Film in Germany, the Best Independent Feature Film 2021 award at the National Independent Film Association Awards in Appleton, and the Best Feature Film 2021 award at the Roma International Short Film Festival in Italy.
Hall also said that he almost always receives the best timeslots at other film festivals. And it’s because of this praise that Hall said he hopes to continue making other films, depending on how financially viable that is.
Until then, though, anyone who wants to support the local filmmaker and watch an award-winning short story set somewhere that’s familiar can check out streaming opportunities at www.lonesomefilmmke.com.