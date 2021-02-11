WAUKESHA — Waukesha first brought a lawsuit against the New Berlin Plan Commission in December of 2019 after New Berlin denied the approval for the booster pump station and reservoir facilities in Minooka Park, and the case was dismissed Monday in Waukesha County Circuit Court, according to online court records.
The booster pump station is part of the Lake Michigan water project, a $286 million undertaking dubbed the Great Water Alliance project. It will construct the pipelines and other infrastructure needed to bring Lake Michigan water to Waukesha and then recycle it back to a Lake Michigan tributary after use and treatment.
The booster pump station was first planned to be located in New Berlin at Minooka Park; however, New Berlin denied approval.
The agreement to dismiss the lawsuit, which includes $2 million paid by New Berlin to Waukesha, was a long time coming, as the cities began working together on new terms and a new location for the booster pump station months ago. The booster pump station is expected instead to be located in Waukesha at the former Nike Missile site across from Rempe Drive along East Broadway. The station will be in what is planned to be a future park.
Waukesha Water Utility General Manager Dan Duchniak and New Berlin Mayor Dave Ament said within the $2 million paid to Waukesha, New Berlin is paying for re-engineering costs to relocate the station and portions of the water main.
The agreement also gives New Berlin the ability to connect to the fiber optic system, which also services other municipalities in Waukesha County.
New Berlin will have a water connection to the Great Lakes water supply. That does not give New Berlin approval to connect to the Waukesha water, but it is an option for New Berlin if something adverse should happen to its water supply. In that case, New Berlin would have to get approvals from the Public Service Commission, Waukesha and more.
The agreement includes the repaving portions of Coffee Road in New Berlin, along where a water main will be constructed as part of the Great Water Alliance. It also includes protections for New Berlin’s water supply, to prevent possible negative impacts upon it from the Great Water Alliance’s construction.
Terms of the agreement were made in November of 2020, but they required approvals from the Public Service Commission, which were recently issued. The stipulation for dismissal was signed by Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael O. Bohren on Feb. 5, 2021 and filed Monday.
“There’s benefits for both communities. In the end I think it all worked out for everyone,” Duchniak said. “We submitted the dismissal today and again I think it was a win-win for both communities.”
Ament also said the agreement benefited both communities.
“It doesn’t hold up Waukesha in getting the water that they need from a reliable, consistent source, and it’s safe water,” he said. “And it also protects the city of New Berlin, (Waukesha is) not going to get involved in a historic district (in Minooka Park), and in the end we get some good things (in the agreement).”