New Cedarburg High School principal named

CEDARBURG — Casey Bowe has been selected as principal of Cedarburg High School for the next school year. Adam Kurth, current CHS principal, will be the Hartland Arrowhead High School principal beginning July 1.
Bowe is a CHS alumnus from the class of 2000. He was selected from a candidate pool through an interview process that involved district administration, staff, parents and students.
Following School Board approval at the April meeting, Bowe will begin transition work in the coming weeks as he wraps up his current responsibilities in anticipation of officially starting as the new CHS principal on July 1. Bowe is currently the elementary principal and district director of technology in the Big Horn County School District in Greybull, Wyo.
Prior to becoming an administrator, Bowe was a high school science teacher in Wyoming for almost 15 years.
He has a Master’s Degree in education from the University of Wyoming, a certification in secondary science education from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, and a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
He has three children: Finnegan, Abigale and Ainsley. Sarah, his wife of 13 years, is an elementary teacher. The family has always been huge Packer fans.
Bowe said he is excited to promote and enhance Cedarburg’s “outstanding academic programs, stellar arts offerings, STEAM and extra-curricular opportunities.”
He looks forward to building genuine relationships that involve and empower stakeholders. Bowe added that he is eager to use his experiences as a teacher, administrator and coach to support established best practices.
“I have an unending desire to serve children, to invest my unique gifts and talents so that students are prepared to live their lives with utmost joy, blessing, and fulfillment,” he said. “We must have extraordinarily high expectations for learning the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in life. Equally important is the need to develop deep, meaningful relationships with each other and radiate kindness, grace, and courage. In this type of environment, students and staff will feel loved, feel safe, and open to innovation. Our students must be relational and possess the skills to connect to others: the marketplace is demanding employees who are intelligent, prepared, confident, and willing to create new ideas and products.”