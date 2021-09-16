FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2021, file photo, former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch announces her candidacy for office of Governor at Western States Envelope Company in Butler, Wis. A new political action committee headed by a longtime Republican operative has formed to help Kleefisch win the governor's race. Stephan Thompson, who previously served as head of the Wisconsin Republican Party and ran Gov. Scott Walker's 2014 reelection campaign, announced Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 that he will lead the new group known as Freedom Wisconsin.(John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)