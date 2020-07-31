New Mequon Town Center development to include restaurant, arcade and “food train”

MEQUON — If you enjoy all that the Mequon Town Center has to offer, wait until you see what is coming next.
The Mequon businessman who created the Foxtown Brewery is behind a proposed 22,069-square-foot multi-tenant building that will include a restaurant, beer garden, covered pavilion, ice cream and pizza parlor, and arcade. A railroad car on the site will function as a food truck.
The Mequon Planning Commission on Monday approved the site plan for the development just west of the Ozaukee Interurban Trail on Mequon Road.
They denied, however, a request to put a one-way access driveway to Mequon Road, but instead allowed a pedestrian path.
Tom Neiman, owner of Fromm Family Pet Foods and developer of Foxtown Brewing, will renovate the historic icehouse that was once used by the Opitz Brewery. It is that brewery that is now home to the Foxtown restaurant and brewery.
Architect Stephen Perry Smith, who is designing the new development, spoke to the Planning Commission Monday about the project.
He said their goal was to keep the character of the original building. They will maintain the existing footprint and layout of the buildings, renovating it with materials that include brick, horizontal lap siding and cedar shake siding.
The design incorporates many of the building’s original window locations including the original vertical slot windows at the center of the building, according to a planning commission memo.
At the heart of the development will be the Zimmermann House, a restaurant that will be run by Gordon Goggins, owner of the Stilt House in Cedarburg.
Adjacent to that will be the ice house, which features pizza and ice cream on the first floor and an arcade on the second.
A “flex space” dubbed Foxtown Station can be used for banquets, a farmer’s market, conferences, live music and other events. Multiple garage doors will open up to patio seating.
The Opitz Beer Garden will also pay homage to William Opitz, who along with his brother-in-law Zimmermann, opened the original brewery in 1857.
The plan includes 134 parking spaces and a structure that would provide storage for bicycles.
Mayor John Wirth, who sits on the Planning Commission, congratulated the developers on turning what he called “an eye sore” of a building into a positive addition to the area.
“It might not get the attention that the brewery got, but this may be an even more exciting improvement for the Town Center, in that you’re taking a building that I didn’t think you could do anything with... and turning it into a really nice addition for the Town Center,” Wirth said.
Eric Nesseth, an architectural designer at Stephen Perry Smith Architects, Inc., said work is beginning now on cleaning up the site and construction could start by September. It may not be open in the early months of next year, but much of the work could be close to done.
“We want to have it all buttoned up before the end of winter,” Nesseth said.