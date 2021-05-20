OCONOMOWOC — The John and Lavinia Rockwell Park and the Oconomowoc Skate Park are beginning to take shape as the Common Council saw presentations and resolutions on both items during its regular meetings Tuesday night.
The two proposed parks have received a lot of public support in Oconomowoc as both projects have been partially funded by the community.
Rockwell Park
The council heard at the Committee of the Whole meeting a presentation by SEH, which was contracted to do the design work for the park.
Caitlin Blue, a senior landscape architect with SEH, gave three options for the council to review, two ellipseshaped walkways and one rectangular one. The council and Parks and Recreation Board heavily preferred the first one.
The option most liked by officials involves the following features:
■ A boardwalk that abuts Lac La Belle near the dam;
■ A dry stream feature that will run when it rains and may offer a water pump
to make it work when the weather is sunny;
■ A portage for kayakers to/from Lac La Belle to Fowler Lake;
■ A walkable stone path for portagers;
■ Paved sidewalks throughout the park that encompasses the former 517 and 525 N. Lake Road properties;
■ “The Front Porch,” a gathering area on the raised elevation of the south side of the property that will overlook Lac La Belle to the west The options presented are subject to change after public input and final review by council.
During the meeting Alderman Andy Rogers was the only council member who didn’t like the park’s design. He said while the renderings looked nice, he wanted to make sure the park was being designed as intended and have an open use park with minimal paved surfaces.
“I appreciate having a boardwalk on the shoreline and I understand the portages, but you can take all the rest of the concrete and keep it in the concrete truck,” Rogers said. “... It’s supposed to be a passive park.”
Parks and Recreation Director Craig Hoeppner said maintenance on the site needed to be taken into consideration.
As a result, aldermen wanted Blue to have in the final design fewer maintenance options, including fewer paved surfaces and less work needed to be done with lawns and trim.
In addition, the council voted 7-1 to award a contract to Guelig Waste Removal and Demolition, LLC to raze the house at 517 N. Lake Road to make room for the park. Alderman Lou Kowieski was the lone dissenting vote.
There is a public information meeting for the Rockwell design on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, 630 E. Wisconsin Ave., in the multipurpose room.
Skate park
The council also unanimously approved a resolution to award Evergreen Skateparks the construction bid to begin building the skate park at Roosevelt Park in the amount of $339,350 — although the budget number will likely be amended in the future as donations continue coming in.
Hoeppner said the skate park will utilize 9,000 square feet of new concrete to create the transition area of the skate park, 4,000 existing square feet of concrete from the former pavilion slab as a street area for skaters and an undetermined size of the skateable path leading up to the skate park from Forest Street.
Hoeppner said the initial budget for the project was $250,000 with $125,000 coming from the city’s general fund reserves and the other $125,000 from community donations. However, the community has exceeded expectations in its fundraising, reaching $217,000 in the account.
That amount plus the city’s $125,000 brings the total to $342,000 cash in hand — with $70,000 in commitments outstanding, Hoeppner said.
“Our hope is to get the total end number closer to $500,000 when it’s all said and done,” Hoeppner said.
The additional funds generated will go toward funding the skateable path, benches and a shaded area among other things, Hoeppner said.
Hoeppner said he wanted to thank the community for stepping up.
“It’s an amazing project and the community has really come forward,” he said. “There is still opportunity for the community to step up and do that.”