NEWBURG — The village has come a long way in a couple of years, going from no staff at Village Hall and old systems to a municipality that is modernizing and upgrading across the board.
In 2019, the village’s full administrative staff quit without notice, leading to a vacuum at Village Hall with no one there who fully understood all the systems and daily work.
“Trustees had been pinch-hitting to run payroll and keep the lights on, taking shifts in Village Hall trying to figure out heads or tails of the dayto- day operations of municipal government,” Village Administrator Deanna Alexander said.
Alexander came on as Newburg’s administrator, clerk and treasurer in 2019, shortly after the previous staff left. Since then, Newburg also hired the new deputy treasurer and clerk, Kristina Schneider, and Department of Public Works Superintendent Nate Wendelborn.
The village also has a new village president, as David DeLuka took up the role last year, in the wake of former President Rena Chesak resigning.
“My goal when I took over was to use positive communication to get everyone moving in the same direction,” DeLuka said.
DeLuka said the village has implemented new policies to enforce financial responsibility, and has begun planning for future projects and equipment needs, so when they come the village is prepared to fund and perform them without a major hit to taxpayers.
“Going forward, my big thing is to get a longterm plan going,” DeLuka said.
Alexander said when she arrived in 2019, she found the village – a community of 1,254 residents – had 18 bank accounts across multiple institutions. The annual budget was run as simple spreadsheets without explanation, and the village’s website was outdated.
Now, the accounts have been pared down and streamlined, with segregated accounts for different purposes and without the crossover of many transfers between them to cover expenses, creating confusion and preventing simple record-keeping.
“The village has never before had a contingency fund, or rainy day allocation. We began budgeting for contingencies in 2020 and have found this to be a comforting resource when faced with unexpected expenses,” Alexander said. The 2021 budget showed that the village has placed above $30,000 in contingency in both this year and last year.
Newburg also just bid out a pulverize and overlay road rebuild project for a section of Main Street, west of the bridge. DeLuka said the next big road project, hopefully in the next handful of years, will be Main Street east of the bridge, through the center of town.
“For the first time in many years, the village of Newburg is completing a full road reconstruction project,” Wendelborn said.
Newburg recently began a Long-term Planning Task Force, which DeLuka said will address the village’s needs that haven’t been addressed in recent years, and work on different funding sources for how the village can pay for improvements while also keeping taxes stable.
“We have a number of people with a number of different viewpoints, so we can identify our issues and solve them within our budget constraints,” DeLuka said.
The budget document is now created as a fluid narrative, with background and description, so any interested person can functionally understand the village’s finances. The village website has been overhauled to allow easy access to such information, as well as village meeting documents and records, for the public.
“We’ve added online livestreaming of board meetings through Zoom so residents can participate in governance from the comfort of their homes,” Alexander said.
Alexander said the Newburg Police Department has updated its radios and computer software in the past couple of years, allowing officers to file reports remotely, saving time and improving productivity on their shifts.
The village’s physical facilities have improved and grown over the past two years as well.
A municipal garage that was budgeted and postponed for nearly two decades was completed and in service in January.
At the Sanitary Sewer Department, where nearly two decades of maintenance had been forgone and the system was so old that an on-site light was the only notification of malfunctions, Alexander said the facility has been upgraded and a new system installed that sends alerts to staff’s phones to bring immediate attention to any problem.
“We’re finally at a plateau where the village can truly begin saving for the future now, instead of just responding to emergencies at the plant each month,” she said.