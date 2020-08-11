FILE- In this April 25, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during his daily press briefing at the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. State and local government officials across the U.S. have been on edge for months about how to keep basic services running while covering rising costs related to the coronavirus outbreak as tax revenue plummeted. On Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 governors, lawmakers, mayors, teachers and others said they were going to keep pushing members of Congress to revive the talks and agree to another rescue package. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP)