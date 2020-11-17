WEST BEND — On Monday, the West Bend School District School Board approved the addition of six professional days throughout the coming months to give teachers time to work on instruction. The board also decided not to make a motion on a proposal that would have implemented distance learning Dec. 2-4 and Jan. 6-8 following Thanksgiving and winter breaks.
The professional days for staff, during which students will not attend school, are scheduled for Nov. 30, Dec. 1, Jan. 4, Jan. 5, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26.
The motion was approved by six of the seven board members. Treasurer Kurt Rebholz voted no on the measure. He was in favor of adding the first two days, but stated there are too many unknowns in the future to make that decision now.
Prior to the board’s vote on the proposals, 14 educators and community members submitted comment cards during the public hearing portion of the meeting.
The majority of the comments were by teachers who advocated for the additional planning days. Many spoke about increased levels of stress while teaching both distance and in-person. They described working during nights, weekends and preparation periods to ensure quality of education among students who were learning in various formats.
Due to a lack of substitute teachers, many teachers have also had to use their preparation periods to fill in for other staff members.
Superintendent Jen Wimmer stated that during the 2018-19 school year, there were 804 hours of internal subbing where staff members were pulled from their position to cover another position when they did not have a substitute teacher. Since Sept. 1, there have been 822 hours of internal subbing not counting administrative time, which is more than 1,000 so far. The fill rate of substitute teachers has also decreased from 86 percent to 59 percent.
Of the district’s 896 employees, nearly 30 percent have missed at least one day due to COVID-19-related reasons.
The board may revisit the proposal to implement temporary distance learning at a meeting in December.
Wimmer proposed the distance learning days to help mitigate any potential absences of staff members and students following the Thanksgiving and winter breaks.
“This is mitigation of absences for our students and our staff,” said Wimmer. “Again I believe that our students, many are going to be engaged with a wider range of people during these breaks and that’s going to put risk out there of increased exposure. What I’m trying to do is be proactive versus reactive on that.”
Some board members stated that families and students have made a decision to be at school in person and wanted to attend in person.
“Unless a higher governmental power than me wants to shut down school, I’m for keeping our schools open,” said board member Joel Ongert.
Board member Tonnie Schmidt stated she agreed with Ongert’s statements and that families know the risk they are taking.
On Nov. 9, the board members approved two additional planning days for high school staff on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, as well as a cohort model for high school students from Dec. 2 through Jan. 15. Students attend school two days per week in cohorts and attend through distance learning the other three days.
“What I see every day is another school folding without notice, another district doing something without notice,” said Wimmer. “I think one of the things that have helped us is our advanced planning for a variety of scenarios, our mitigation efforts, our continuous delivery of options for our students and staff — and I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve put together and everyone’s efforts.”