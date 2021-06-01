OASD names district HR director as interim superintendent

OCONOMOWOC - Kristen Taylor, the Oconomowoc Area School District’s Director of Human Resources for the last three years, has been selected by the Oconomowoc Area School Board to be the interim superintendent for the 2021-2022 school year, according to a press release.
Taylor will succeed outgoing superintendent Roger Rindo as the board conducts a full search for the district’s permanent superintendent next year.
Taylor said in the release that she is honored to act as the interim superintendent for the year.
“I’m eager to focus on our district’s goal of becoming an unrivaled school district that retains and supports our outstanding staff,” Taylor said.
Taylor said when she listened to the needs of the district’s families, staff and community, she understood the need for stability during the transition, but said the district can’t be idle either.
“As we shift focus from the pandemic to our district’s strategic goals, there are great opportunities for student and staff achievement and the Board and community unity that is needed to attract the best permanent Superintendent possible,” she said.
In addition to her role with OASD the last three years, Taylor also served in the same role in the West Allis-Milwaukee School District for 10 years. She also served as a staffing specialist for four years, a science curriculum specialist in Milwaukee Public Schools for four years, a mathematics and science resource teacher for four years, and a K-8 classroom teacher for eleven years, according to the release.
OASB President Jim Wood said the board’s selection in Taylor is “a big win” for the school district and community.
“Kristen displayed intelligence, candor, a deep understanding of our community’s values, and a passion for the work of our strategic plan throughout the selection process. The stability she brings to this role is an asset not only to our leaders and staff but to the board and the community as we endeavor to attract a high-quality permanent superintendent to our district,” Wood said in the release.
According to the press release, focus group sessions involving families, staff and community members identified a number of characteristics sought for the interim superintendent including being an listening-first leader; being able to nurture a good relationship between themselves and the board; and being able to understand the needs of students, staff and families.
“Taylor has the leadership experience and familiarity with our district to accomplish these goals during her interim position,” the release states. “In addition to her qualifications for the position, she will have the unique ability to assist the district and School Board in the search for our permanent superintendent, then return to her Human Resources role, creating a smooth transition for our staff and acting as a resource for our permanent superintendent.”
Taylor will begin her role July 1.