Oconomowoc alderman chasing 365 push-ups in one day for charity

OCONOMOWOC — Kevin Ellis, who represents the Fourth District on the city’s Common Council, has long been the owner of Parker’s Place Total Fitness in Oconomowoc. As such, he has seen many people attempt to better themselves through exercise.
However, Ellis has encountered people who have come to him for help in that they couldn’t afford a membership at his gym or any others, he said.
Enter the Ellis Hope Foundation, a nonprofit Ellis started to benefit those in need.
“The purpose of the Ellis Hope Foundation is to help individuals that financially cannot help themselves when it comes to getting themselves into shape,” Ellis said.
Ellis said the foundation pays for a one-year membership at any gym that isn’t Parker’s Place to help get the person back on track.
After a few success stories, Ellis was trying to think of ways he can grow awareness and raise the necessary money to continue the foundation’s work.
Ellis said he was sitting in his gym when he thought of doing an increasing amount of push-ups each day for one year. For example, on day one Ellis did one push up and on day two he did two push-ups, so on and so forth until he has done 365 pushups.
The catch is people can guess how many the 59-yearold Ellis will do in one sitting and whoever guesses right gets half the donated monies. For example, if a total of $1,000 is donated and a person thinks Ellis won’t be able to do 209 push-ups at once and he fails on day 209, that person would get $500.
None of the proceeds as part of the challenge are going to Parker’s Place, Ellis said.
He said this challenge and the foundation in general have given him the ability to do something bigger than himself.
“My goal is to bring awareness to the fact that there is an organization out here that wants to help, but needs the help of other individuals for that to happen,” Ellis said.
During his push-ups — which he usually knocks out in about a minute — Ellis said he has a system where once he hits 30, he speeds up the pace because he doesn’t want to spend a lot of time doing the push-ups in the 30 to 80 range.
On Sept. 2, Ellis was at 125.
“Then from 80 to 125 I try to slow it down,” Ellis said. “I actually try to get a little bit deeper on my push-up. I am constantly checking my systems.”
Before knocking on the wooden wall behind him, Ellis said he thankfully has not had any elbow pain from the push-ups.
The most Ellis has ever done in one sitting is 148, he said. As for how many he’ll make this time, he doesn’t want to set a number he thinks he can reach.
“I want to push myself because I don’t know how many I can do. I know each one is getting harder,” Ellis said. “I’d like to see 200 and I’d like to 365, but I really don’t know.”
In total, Ellis said he has done over 7,500 push-ups total so far.
Each day, Ellis posts his progress on his Facebook page. He said anybody interested in following his journey can add him on Facebook.
As of publication, Ellis had completed day 131 of his journey.
To donate to the cause, visit gofund.me/5f92d5aa. To learn more about the Ellis Hope Foundation, visit ellishopefoundation.com.
Watch the video of Ellis pumping out his push-ups at bit.ly/3zX6kxV.