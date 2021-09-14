OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Area School Board appointed three new members in Neal Ninmann, Sandy Schick and Chad Schraufnagel last Wednesday to replace the three board members who had resigned last month.
Ninmann, Schick and Schraufnagel replace former members Dan Raasch, Kim Herro and Rick Grothaus. Raasch, Herro and Grothaus said in a joint letter last month that they stepped down due to the work on the board becoming “toxic and impossible,” given their relationships with the other elected members.
Notably, the newly appointed members will have large decisions looming as the district looks to hire a new superintendent and make a decision on the old Meadow View Elementary site.
Dozens interested
According to a list of names of people who were interviewed, 27 people put their names in for consideration to fill the vacant seats.
Board President Jim Wood said the four current board members heard statements from all the applicants on why they should be appointed, narrowed it down to 12 candidates and asked them questions to make their final decisions.
Wood said the board was looking for people who had been to meetings, run for election before and shown previous interest in the board before filling the seats.
Schick is a former board member, having served on it for almost two decades. She decided not to run for re-election in 2020. Both Ninmann and Schraufnagel have run campaigns in recent years and lost their elections to be on the board.
However, Wood said he wasn’t worried about the people who had run for election and lost in his decision to appoint new members.
“(I looked at) more so engagement and knowledge of processes and governance and the strategic plan,” Wood said. “That was a big part of it was the people who brought forth and supported (the plan) going forward.”
Board member Scott Roehl said he wasn’t surprised a lot of people put their names in for consideration.
“An appointment appeals to those who have an inkling to run for school board but don’t want to go through the whole campaign process or initially commit to an entire three-year term,” Roehl said. “Additionally, with the contentious and divisive nature of everything in the last 18 months, people are very passionate.”
Roehl said the new appointments bring a variety of experience to the board that will be beneficial, including educational knowledge, historical knowledge of the board and business perspectives.
In addition, Roehl said it is not uncommon for people to earn seats on the board after running a few times.
“Running for election gives you an understanding of board practices and procedures, which typically gives people more experience in answering questions,” Roehl said.
Wood said he understood that this was a unique situation and not the way people were supposed to be placed on the board.
“The community is supposed to appoint these people in the election every year,” Wood said. “Being put in this position to fill these seats out and have an effective year, it gave us the opportunity to find some folks that are aligned with the work of the district we are doing so we can hit the ground running with the selection of a superintendent and get back to teaching and learning with the strategic plan.” Board members Jessica Karnowski and Matt Carrico did not respond to phone calls for comment.
Comments from old, new members
Former board member Dan Raasch said he believed the board’s appointments confirms its desire “to have a board closed off of divergent points of view and valuing ‘like mindedness’ over building relationships and connections with the community.”
“They selected three people who have exactly the same mindset, which is protect the status quo, that there is nothing to look at in Oconomowoc and to sell the old Meadow View school despite not having a long range facilities plan,” Raasch said. “... There’s no opportunities for different points of view.”
Raasch said when the board in the past appointed a person to what is now Scott Roehl’s seat, the board specifically avoided appointing an individual who had lost elections in previous years.
“There was an intentional effort to say ‘the community did not vote for these people, therefore it wouldn’t be in the best interest of the community to now appoint them,’” Raasch said. “The bottom line was to let those candidates run on their own merits at the next possible election.
“If the community wanted to vote them in they were in.”
Sandy Schick said she decided to put her name for consideration again to get some experience with the board and make for a better future.
“I can help them understand how to run a meeting, give some of the historic meaning to past decisions and how to practice good boardsmanship,” Schick said. She said she wants to fulfill her promise she made as a board member to sell the old Meadow View site as part of the referendum pitch.
Schick said she plans on staying on the board until the election, at which point she will step down.
“I just want to right the ship and get stuff moving in the right direction,” she said.
Schraufnagel, who ran in 2020 for a seat on the board, said because of his skill set being involved in education — he is an assistant principal at Waukesha South High School — he thinks he is a good fit on the board.
“This was a good opportunity for me to be of service to the community,” Schraufnagel said.
Schraufnagel said the superintendent search is a “straightforward process” and the board will find someone who fits the district.
Furthermore, Schraufnagel said when he ran in 2020, he ran on being fiscally responsible and keeping the promise to sell Meadow View.
“I want to work collaboratively with existing board members and make good policies for the district that benefit everybody,” he said. Ninmann said he put his name in because he recognized the board needed people to volunteer for the position.
“I think my ability to serve was what drove me to look for it this time,” Ninmann said. Ninmann, who had lost a write-in campaign in 2019 and a registered candidacy campaign in 2020, said he believes he is more known in the community now and that the board choosing him to serve showcases their faith that he is a good fit.
“People in the public should know that I work well with everyone on that board,” Ninmann said. “There’s not one person on there that I don’t have some sort of relationship with in terms of positivity and trust. That’s a big key why I wanted to be a part of this group. I know I can work with them and as well as being a reasonable decision maker.”
All three newly appointed members will be up for election in April 2022 along with any other registered candidates, write-ins and Scott Roehl, whose term expires then.