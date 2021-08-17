OCONOMOWOC — The city is facing a $542,664 budget hole this fall after the public fire protection fee was not transferred from the tax levy to the water utility bill in February, as the city had expected.
The matter will be discussed at tonight’s Finance Committee meeting.
In August 2020, the council approved a resolution to move the public fire protection fee from the tax levy to the city’s water bill.
Despite its name, the public fire protection fee doesn’t fund the area fire departments, it is used to fund improvements to water services such as water towers and oversized mains to get water to fire hydrants.
The move was to help make sure that everyone in the city was paying toward the protection, not just those who pay toward the levy.
The purpose of the move was to free up around $800,000 to fund other capital items in the city.
However, in order for the move to become official, the Public Services Committee — a state committee — needed to conduct a rate study, host a public hearing and authorize the rate.
The city anticipated it being completed in February; however, according to the city’s Finance Committee agenda, it won’t be approved until Sept. 1.
Since aldermen and city officials anticipated the PFP coming off the levy, they used the extra $800,000 to go toward other projects in the city. But because the rate change was not approved in February, the accrued $542,664 fee has to be paid by the city and not billed to the water utility — causing the budget hole.
Alderman Matt Rosek — who was the only alderman to not vote in favor of the move, calling it “a tax by any other name” — said he wishes the budget hole would’ve been “properly and fully communicated” to the council.
“I’m on the Council, but this isn’t my full-time job and it should’ve been explained to us that the change hasn’t been approved yet, where the gap is and that it’s a big deal,” Rosek said. “It should’ve been explained to us what the gap means and that the gap is ongoing and could go on for the full year and if it does, could be an $800,000 hole.”
During tonight’s meeting, the committee will discuss three options to resolve the issue. They include:
■ Option 1: Recording the PFP as an accounts reviewable and pay the deficit over time using year end budget surplus until it is paid. This option would take two to three years to pay off in full, according to city documents.
■ Option 2: Pay the deficit using the general fund undesignated fund balance. City documents show that fund has $4.21 million in it as of July 2021. This option makes the Utility whole in the year the expense was incurred.
■ Option 3: Using surplus fund balance in the internal services fund, which currently has $1.49 million in it. This plan also would allow the deficit to be paid this year and leave the general fund undesignated balance available for capital projects, city documents state. The resolution at tonight’s meeting will only be discussed and no action will be taken, according to the agenda packet. Instead action will likely be taken at the Sept. 7 Common Council meeting.
The meeting will be held at 5:20 p.m. at City Hall, 174 E. Wisconsin Ave.