OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Police Commission is creating a set of bylaws, policies and procedures after elected officials had noticed no such documents had existed in the city before.
Alderman Matt Rosek said he has been asking for a set of bylaws to be laid out for the last year, given his displeasure of the “ad-hoc” nature of the commission’s conduct of business.
“Police commissions can do hiring, firing, promotions and disciplines, they can handle citizen complaints as well,” Rosek said. “We have no bylaws for those things right now or how to handle any of that.”
The commission had been handling its business by following state statutes in what they were allowed to do, but there is no such guidance formally in the statutes on how to conduct the matters on a case-by-case basis. It should also be noted that the commission — per state statute — is not required to have an additional set of bylaws.
Alderman Chas Schellpeper said there was no one person responsible on the commission over the years for the lack of a formal document, but rather called it an “institutional failing” of the commission. He added that having the formal procedures in place paves the way for consistency and transparency on the commission.
“I just think for the community as a whole, having these bylaws established in writing just provides that extra level of confidence in the community that the commission is doing the right thing,” Schellpeper said.
Both Rosek and Schellpeper said that the necessity of formal policies, bylaws and procedures isn’t reflective of the police department itself.
“I want to be clear, this is not anything against the police department or (Chief James) Pfister’s hiring or anyone’s hiring,” Rosek said. “We need to have these in place so the community can be rest assured their citizen representatives on the police commission are looking at the right stuff and hiring the best and brightest.”
Police Commission Chairwoman Margie Krauski — who has been on the commission for 17 years — said there was never a need to have a set of bylaws, policies and procedures written down.
“The state guidelines seemed to be adequate for the needs that we’ve had,” Krauski said.
Krauski said during past police chief searches the commission would be consulted by the city’s human resources department as well as the city administrator. Furthermore, Krauski said she thought during the police chief search it would be beneficial to have things written down for future commissions to know how to conduct their regular business.
“At this point in time, I suggested that since we have just recently completed a hiring of a chief, including following that some promotions from within the organization that would make sense to perhaps write some of these things down as a reference for the future, subject to change as commissioners would feel the need to,” Krauski said.
However, Rosek said he had been asking police commissioners about getting the documents created around the time of the last police chief search last summer.
Since then the commission has approved promotions of the police captain and lieutenant as well as appointments to sergeant positions.
“We should’ve started setting up some guidelines and procedures for those hirings and (the police commission) didn’t do it then either,” Rosek said. “They had this period of time where they could’ve done that again and they didn’t do it.”
Pfister said he thinks aldermen are interfering in the commission when they shouldn’t be.
“What the aldermen want to do is control the hiring process and pick who they wanted to be the next chief of police and who should get promoted,” Pfister said. “And that is interference by the aldermen. That’s political motivation behind it.”
Krauski said it was important to have the policies written down once she realized there was a need for it.
When asked why the commission continued with promotions and appointments despite the recognition of the need to have a formal set of bylaws and procedures, Krauski said the commission “did not want to leave key positions within the department open indefinitely until (it) were able to develop (bylaws) in writing.”
“We had suitable candidates, which we unanimously felt would serve the city’s needs and the department’s needs and chose to move forward with those confirmations in a timely and needed manner,” Krauski said. “That being said, looking forward, we are planning for the future.”
Schellpeper said Krauski deserves credit for being receptive to having a set of formal bylaws.
“(Krauski) has been supportive of the idea as of late and has done a good job at getting the ball rolling,” Schellpeper said. “... If (Krauski) hadn’t gotten involved and didn’t become concerned about it, it wouldn’t have gone anywhere.”
Schellpeper said at the end of the day, the police commission confirms and signs off on what the police department is doing.
“We ned to step up and make sure that our boards, our citizen boards, are doing just as good of a job of serving the community just as well as the police department is,” Schellpeper said.
Krauski said the commission’s attorney would likely present the commission with an initial draft of the bylaws, policies and procedures sometime this month.