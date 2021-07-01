OCONOMOWOC — The hunt for the man who went on a crime spree in Oconomowoc Tuesday is ongoing as the Oconomowoc Police Department had yet to give any update after its initial press release late Tuesday night before deadline early this morning.
In a press release posted to their Facebook page at 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oconomowoc Police stated that the suspect, who was apparently on foot after crashing a first stolen vehicle earlier in the day, had stolen another vehicle around 6 p.m. — this one in the area of Valley Road — and likely used it to flee the area.
According to the press release, police were called to the 200 block of West Second Street at just before 1 p.m. for a possible armed robbery. Soon after arriving, officers learned that the suspect had left that location on foot, heading in an unknown direction. Police were then notified of another robbery in the 200 block of South Main, where an elderly man’s car was apparently stolen. A short time later a hold-up alarm was activated at Waukesha State Bank, and police were able to confirm that the description of the suspect in the first and second incidents matched that of the man suspected of robbing the bank.
According to scanner traffic, police closed down Sawyer Road and Valley Road to sweep the area Wednesday night. Officers also vacated the YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 East Valley Road, as part of the process.
Officials within the Oconomowoc Police Department could not be reached for comment after multiple attempts from Freeman reporters to get an update on the active situation.