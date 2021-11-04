OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Committee of the Whole gave city staff permission to organize three requests for proposals on possible designs to install bathrooms at the Village Green during its regular meeting Tuesday night.
Having public restrooms downtown has long been a need in Oconomowoc as currently there are very few despite the downtown’s resurgence and increase in public events at the Village Green.
The proposed bathrooms would be installed on the west wall of The Etcetera building which is owned by Jason Dvorak.
As part of the plan, the bathrooms would be built where the landscaping currently is abutting the building.
Dvorak said the opportunity that has risen through a possible public-private partnership with the city gives all parties involved a chance to do the project right and fix a “somewhat blighted” building.
“I can’t say that every community has municipal bathrooms like we are proposing and so I think it’s a huge kudos to the city to even consider doing it,” Dvorak said.
Downtown Oconomowoc Business District Executive Director Sara Ninmann said during the meeting that there is an urgency for installing the bathrooms.
“Businesses on each side of the Village Green are getting hit with the extra use of restrooms because of the traffic downtown,” Ninmann said. Alderman John Zapfel echoed the urgency for the bathrooms and that businesses have been asking for these for a while.
“I’m very supportive of this moving forward ASAP,” Zapfel said. “I think if we delay we are just kicking the can down the road and we need to move forward on this right away.”
The three designs include one with a series of awnings, another with timber accents throughout the buildout and one that matches the post-modern style of the boardwalk. The city will receive bids on all three designs and will decide on a final design in the future.
Interim City Administrator Mark Frye said the timeline, if the project continues to move forward at this pace, would have the bathrooms installed and functional by the middle of summer next year.
Frye said the next steps the public would see is when the bids come back around the beginning of the year.
Even though the installation of these bathrooms is a start, Ninmann said there will still be a need and hopes there are future efforts from the city as well as other developers to have public restrooms installed in other places in the downtown such as behind City Hall.
“With how much traffic downtown gets and how spread out it is, this one option isn’t the only option,” Ninmann said. “We need other options to come through. Hopefully over a period of time we do see the potential of another option on the other side of the Village Green or potentially behind City Hall.
“I don’t think by choosing this or the urgency to put this into play means that the other two options aren’t a good idea or won’t happen. We need that flow to happen and all of it is relevant.”