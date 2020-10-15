OCONOMOWOC — After a few weeks of speculation of whether or not Halloween festivities would happen in the city, Mayor Bob Magnus said the city-wide trick-or-treat will go on as planned from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween.
There were questions of whether not trick-or-treating would be held in the city given the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and case numbers in Wisconsin continuing to rise.
In a statement, Magnus said he is concerned with how trick-or-treat may create increased health risks regarding the spread of COVID-19 and could impact the work done to ensure face-to-face education in the district.
“Be respectful and only visit houses with outside porch lights on during that timeframe,” a statement from the city states. “If you decide not to participate, please turn off your outside light.”
Oconomowoc Chamber of Commerce Director Cherie Sonsalla said the chamber will be going through with its business trick-or-treat from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Halloween.
A list of the participating businesses will be made available on Friday at the chamber’s website, oconomowoc.org/tot.
Sonsalla said the board decided to hold the business trick-or-treat because the event draws lots of people downtown.
“We had taken a look at (Center for Disease Control) website which offers great ideas for how to trick-ortreat safely,” she said. “We felt that there were safe ways to have it. Businesses can keep their treats outside or kids can even incorporate masks into their costumes.”
However, Oconomowoc Lions Club member Jerry Wille said the club will not be hosting the annual Halloween parade. “It’s with great regret that our Club has decided not to have the Halloween Parade this year,” Wille said in a statement. “With the COVID-19 current situation we are unable to control proper distance, wearing of masks, safety for health for the parade attendees and liability that could come from the spread of the virus.
“We hope you understand our position and hopefully next year we will be able to enjoy a safe and healthy parade.”
Wille said it’s a shame the parade had to be canceled.
“It’s a crazy world we live in right now and COVID isn’t going away,” Wille said. “We feel very bad about it for the kids, but it was only choice that we felt we had to make.”