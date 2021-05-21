JANESVILLE, Wis. — A man killed his romantic rival and then turned his gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide in a Janesville mobile home park.
Officers responded to a report of gunshots at the Town and Country Mobile Home Park around 10 p.m. Thursday night and found a 43-year-old man and a 27-year-old man dead.
Deputy Police Chief Todd Kleisner told reporters Friday that the older man was from Madison and the younger man lived in a mobile home in the Janesville park.
Investiagators learned both men worked with the 28-year-old mother of the older man's child in Stoughton. The woman, a Madison resident, lived with the older man but had dated the 27-year-old man in 2019 and had “rekindled” her relationship with him within the last several weeks, Kleisner said.
The older man showed up at the younger man's mobile home in Janesville on Thursday evening. The woman was there. The older man opened fire on the younger man with a 9 mm handgun outside the mobile home and then shot himself dead as the woman looked on, Kleisner said. The woman was not harmed and her child was not present, he said.
Kleisner said he could not release the names of anyone involved due to Marsy's Law, an amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution that protects crime victims.