Officials: Much greater attendance at Waukesha's Buchner Pool this summer

WAUKESHA — The 2021 pool season in the city of Waukesha will definitely be one to remember after a quiet 2020. Waukesha Parks, Recreation and Forestry officials reported the newly renovated Buchner Pool was “slammed” all summer.
While Mary Berg, recreation services manager, and Mark Thompson, recreation supervisor, said they are still finalizing some numbers, there’s no doubt that this season saw much greater attendance compared to past years.
There was an increase of about 35% in pool memberships this pool season, as well as about a 20% increase in daily admissions, Thompson said.
Buchner Pool, 223 Oakland Ave., Waukesha, saw large attendance this summer after renovations were completed to include a 50meter lap pool with a diving well, a wading pool, a water slide and current channel and more. The city also operates the Horeb Springs Aquatic Center, 330 Spring St., Waukesha.
“Overall, I think we had one of our most successful seasons (that) we’ve had in many, many years,” Thompson said.
Thompson said this year the city was faced with a national and statewide lifeguard shortage, despite training lifeguards in December and January of 2020 and 2021. To encourage retention, about 30 students in the lifeguard program were reimbursed for their lifeguard classes.
Berg said the city employs 58 lifeguards every season. They are encouraging anyone interested in applying to apply as soon as they can, with classes beginning again over the winter.
“One of the pools — Horeb — we did have to close early due to the availability of lifeguards,” Thompson said.
Historically, facilities start losing staff on Aug. 1 due to high school sports, Thompson said. He also said that in mid-August college kids start to go back to school. Horeb Pool was closed a few days earlier than expected this season.
Pool staff kept the facilities safe, efficient and a fun environment all summer, with no major incidents, Thompson said.
Thompson said there was also record demand for swim classes, likely because many kids who would have signed up to learn to swim in 2020 were unable to do so because of the pandemic. The city of Waukesha has Red Cross Learn-to-Swim certified water safety instructors.
While many summer season facilities at the pools are closed, Buchner Pool will be used for non-summer season activities as well. Street curling is planned as part of the Waukesha Unlocked event, which will be held in October. For more information, visit: https//bit.ly/3zX1Ibk.