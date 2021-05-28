But if you ever loved or served with someone whose life was taken from them in a conflict, those wounds can feel just as fresh as they did the day you learned that person had died.
That much was clear on Thursday evening, as dozens of Waukesha County residents, many of them the fellow servicemen, friends and family members of young men killed more than 45 years ago in the Vietnam War, braved driving wind and rain to be a part of the opening ceremonies for the city’s Moving Wall installation at Frame Park.
A half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., The Moving Wall currently bears the name of 58,320 American service members who lost their lives in Vietnam between June 1956 and May of 1975. It has made various stops throughout Waukesha County over the last dozen years or so, including Delafield and Oconomowoc, but this is the first time the memorial has been installed in Waukesha. It will be on display at Frame Park through 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
A touchstone
For veterans and civilians who lost loved ones in the lengthy, contentious conflict, the memorial has become a touchstone — a way of connecting to the fallen without having to wade through the layers of debate still surrounding the war. It’s a phenomenon that Jeff Wagner, WTMJ-AM radio host, noted in his opening remarks.
“The Vietnam War became controversial over the years; in some respects it divided our country between hawks and doves, hippies and straights, and the young and the old,” Wagner said. “The lessons of Vietnam continue to shape our foreign policy to this day, and there continues to be dispute as to what those lessons are. But what is not in dispute, and what should not be controversial, is the debt of gratitude that this country owes all the people whose names are on this wall, and all the rest of you who served the country during those years.”
Addressing attendees, Mayor Shawn Reilly, who was just a child when the war reached its apex in the late 1960s and early 1970s, recalled his experiences of the Vietnam War era, seeing TV news footage of soldiers jumping out of helicopters and newspaper stories detailing the deaths of American servicemen.
“The reasons for the war, as a young boy, were not clear, and they still aren’t,” Reilly said, adding that while he felt the country’s pain and confusion surrounding the war, “he knew deep down” that soldiers who served their country in the bloody conflict ought to be properly honored. That’s something that didn’t happen immediately following the war or in the years that followed.
“Today, and this weekend, is, in a small way, our way to right a wrong,” he said.
Brothers lost
But it was the remarks of Vietnam veterans themselves that seemed to have the most resonance, as attendees — soaked through with rain — waited for the names of the 14 Waukesha residents killed in the war to be read aloud.
“The names of seven young men from my platoon are inscribed on this wall,” Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient Eric Holmes said. “In a Clint Eastwood movie, he once said ‘When a person dies, everything he is, everything he was, and everything he could have become, is gone … this wall will ensure that they are never forgotten.”
Holmes then went on to read the names of the Waukesha servicemen killed in the war, many of whom were only 19 or 20 when they drew their last breath. He choked up reading the last name on the list: Robert Lee Weeden.
“He and I were the best of friends,” Holmes said of Weeden, who had just turned 22 when he was killed in Quang Tri in May of 1968. “We grew up in the same neighborhood.”
The impacts of such losses were also reflected in the men and women who quietly searched The Moving Wall for the names of loved ones on Thursday. They included Aaron Horn of New Berlin, who was just 10 years old when his older brother Alec Horn died in Vietnam.
Horn said he and his wife Nancy have been to see The Moving Wall about a dozen times in various parts of the state.
“My classmates and I were pen pals with his platoon (around the time that he died), and he and I used to write letters back and forth,” Horn said. “It’s very emotional.”