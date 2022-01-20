OCONOMOWOC — Last Friday, 133 Oconomowoc High School band and orchestra students, along with their directors Jason Gillette, Dan Henkel, and Mike Hernke, and 20 school staff and parent chaperones loaded buses for the airport at 1 a.m. to begin their jam-packed adventure to Florida.
A long-standing tradition of the OHS bands program has been having the honor to perform every four years at Walt Disney World in Orlando. For the first time, the OHS orchestra also made the trip.
“The OHS orchestra has never really had the chance to do something like this before, so we wanted to support them and include them on our trip to Disney,” explained OHS band director Jason Gillette.
Dreams really do come true, as the threat of stormy weather parted and the OHS Marching Band stepped off right on time on Sunday afternoon, parading down Main Street USA at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.
Performing “On, Wisconsin!” and the movie theme song from “Marvel's The Avengers,” and following the familiar OHS drumline’s iconic cadence, the marching band was met with cheers and applause from thousands of guests along the parade route.
“It was really great. I felt a lot of pride for our band during the parade and I just wanted to take it all in,” said trombone player, Ronan Dailey.
The trip was made possible by the fundraising efforts of the students, OHS Band Aids parent support group, and backing from the school district and community.
“This experience was so special, especially after all the challenges that we’ve been through the last year. I’m extremely proud of our students – they were so excited and exceeded our expectations,” added OHS associate band director Dan Henkel. “We couldn’t have made this trip without our amazing parents, chaperones and a community that support us so much.”
Magical journey
Curt and Carrie Downes traveled to Disney to cheer on the OHS Marching Band and their daughter, Sarah, who plays trumpet in the band.
“How awesome to watch your child march down Main Street at Magic Kingdom! The parade was extremely emotional. It was such an incredible experience for the kids and the parents,” said Curt.
During their adventure, the band and orchestra also had the opportunity to participate in Disney’s “Soundtrack Sessions” Instrumental Workshop. Students rehearsed with a Disney artist and conductor, and then recorded their own soundtracks that were synced to Disney films, including “Frozen,” “Aladdin,” “Coco” and “Star Wars.”
Hannah Meyer plays violin with the OHS orchestra.
“It was really fun to perform in the recording studio. We had the chance to ask a lot of questions and learn about what happens behind-the-scenes. The conductor gave us tips about playing our instruments and ideas for careers in our future,” she said.
The group returned Tuesday night after a magical in adventure of performances, workshops and fun.
Makenna Schultz is a senior and plays clarinet in the band.
“Marching at Disney was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We have been talking about this trip since I was a freshman. We had so much fun – I have never laughed so hard. Band is a family and I realized how lucky I am to be a part of Oconomowoc bands,” she admitted.
“I am so proud of our incredible kids! This trip was a phenomenal opportunity for our students to experience something different away from home and will have a lasting impression on them. It’s bigger than just a band trip – its more like a life trip,” added Gillette.
Photos and videos
Photos and videos of the OHS band and orchestra trip to Disney World can be found on the OHS Band Aids Facebook page and the group’s YouTube channel. Visit www.youtube.com/channel/UCFmJ2lx1COy0X5eBeRpa2uA.