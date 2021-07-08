OCONOMOWOC — The Oz Plaza in downtown Oconomowoc is getting a significant makeover as Joe Boysa and his daughter Lauren brush on the new mural of the Emerald City.
Joe Boysa said in an interview with the Enterprise that the initial concept of the mural was pitched to the city a few years ago and that the design used was drawn by Lauren when she was just 16.
Joe Boysa is the owner of Dynamic Faux Finishing and he does work painting rooms with realistic finishes.
Lauren Boysa, who is going to study fine arts and major in painting at Boston University this fall, said it’s “super cool” to be working with her dad as part of the family business.
“To be in the field and actually working with a professional painter like my dad is totally different than just having an art teacher or mentor,” Lauren Boysa said. “I feel like I definitely learn quicker with my dad.”
Lauren Boysa is doing almost all the fine details of the project, while Joe Boysa helped prepare the wall to be painted including cleaning it and painting a layer of white to prep it for Lauren.
One of Lauren’s first projects with her dad was a painting inside of Golosi downtown and she said that project was harder because she had never worked with her dad before on a professional level, but said that has since changed.
“Now I kind of know how he operates in his element rather than just like at home being my dad,” Lauren Boysa said. “I definitely feel like I have learned a lot just from the three weeks we’ve been together so far and definitely more to come in the next month and a half.”
Joe Boysa said seeing his daughter’s progress from a young student who didn’t have confidence in her art ability to someone taking on a full wall mural has been “wonderful.”
“It’s just nice to see that she has drive and wants to do something right,” Joe Boysa said. “… It’s cool for me to see her excel and do something I think is valuable.”
Joe Boysa said he started working right out of high school painting apartments and in a lot of ways is jealous of the opportunities Lauren has to pursue art as her career at one of the best art schools in the country.
“She gets to go to the coast and learn how to be an artist and when she’s done she’ll have a degree in fine arts and a teaching certificate to teach art classes,” Joe Boysa said. “I think that is just awesome. She gets to live her life.”
Both Lauren and Joe said they don’t have any special connection to “The Wizard of Oz” movie itself, but recognized their connection with the acclaimed film comes from its intimate connection with the city they love.
“It’s something we’re very proud of,” Lauren Boysa said. “ … To be able to create something that will be here for years upon years, it’s just very special to me.”
She recognized her mural isn’t exactly the typical summer job for a high school student going off to college in the fall.
However, she also recognized how important it is to her personally that she has this opportunity to leave a lasting mark in Oconomowoc.
“With me leaving and going so far away, to have done this and have people come and enjoy it. It’s so rewarding,” Lauren Boysa said.
The mural is set to be finished later this summer in time for the Festival of the Arts.
Joe Boysa said he is going to post periodic updates on his Dynamic Faux Finishes’ Instagram page @realfauxjoe.