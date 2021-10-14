OCONOMOWOC — Even though it wasn’t a normal day in the classroom on Tuesday, Oconomowoc High School students were still busy working on their futures.
The second annual OHS Career and College Exploration Day offered students at each grade level real-life experiences to learn more and be inspired about all the opportunities available to them after graduation.
“The day provides our students with the opportunity to have a hands-on learning experience in a career field that they have an interest in exploring. It’s our hope that the experience helps each Raccoon think a little more intentionally about the courses they might select next year. I am so thankful to our staff and community partners for organizing this incredible day,” said OHS Principal Jason Curtis.
About 400 freshmen students participated in 20 different hands-on, service projects organized and facilitated by OHS staff and community partners. The opportunities allowed students to give back and connect to their community, while also sparking potential personal strengths and interests.
Teachers even created YouTube videos explaining each project so students could choose which activity to sign up for.
Activities included running a youth sports camp, packing food boxes for Hunger Task Force, picking up litter around Oconomowoc’s Fowler Park and City Beach, writing letters to veterans and active military members, singing for Azura Memory Care residents, sewing reusable shopping bags, making dog/cat toys for HAWS, crafting friendship bracelets and cards for cancer patients through Tricia’s Troops Cancer Connection, baking cookies for local first responders, and much more.
“It’s important to give students these types of experiences so they can look outward and discover that there are people in their own community that may be struggling. Keep your eyes and ears open — it’s not hard to find someone who needs you,” explained OHS art teacher Clarinda Lollar.
OHS art teachers partnered with members of the Oconomowoc Junior Woman’s Club to help 26 students create artwork for local families transitioning out of homelessness to decorate their new home as they get back on their feet.
“This project gave me a different perspective on what other people are going through and how I can help in my own community. I really like making art, and this allowed me to use my art to make someone else feel good,” said Paul Alcazar, 14.
Ready for life after OHS
Seniors were encouraged to take advantage of the day off from school to work on post-high-school transition opportunities, including college visits, arranging for a job shadow, or working on applications for financial aid, scholarships, and college admissions.
Juniors spent the day taking a practice ACT in preparation for the statewide ACT on March 8. Test results will be used to design individualized prep sessions in areas of English, reading, math, science, and writing for each junior during their Pride study hall periods.
Sophomores along with OHS teachers and staff had the opportunity to take their dreams and career interests on the road to participate in job shadow experiences and college visits throughout Waukesha County, Milwaukee, Madison, and Whitewater.
Students were offered ways to connect with a career cluster they expressed interest in, including health sciences, agriculture, government, business, finance, marketing, IT, education, creative arts, communications, architecture, construction, STEM, law, public service, military, hospitality, human services, and others.
More than 40 different destinations were available for students to choose from, including local community, state, and private colleges, private businesses and industries, police and fire departments, hospitals, health and human services organizations, and more.
Sophomore Eloise Slipper was with the group of about 25 students that had the opportunity to visit Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, eat lunch at Milwaukee Public Market, and then embark on a behind-the-scenes tour of Marcus Majestic Cinema.
“It was super cool. I was reminded of why I love art so much and I gained a greater appreciation of the entertainment industry,” she said. “Having these experiences now as a sophomore is great because I can start to discover what clicks and what doesn’t. As a junior and senior, I’ll be able to make important decisions about what classes I should take and what I want to do after I graduate.”