Older adults eligible for COVID vaccine, but supply is limited

WAUKESHA — With those aged 65 and older now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, Waukesha County and major health care providers including Advocate Aurora Health, Ascension Wisconsin, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin and ProHealth Care are coordinating their efforts to vaccinate the age group.
“Waukesha County’s hospital partners have been working together for months with the common goal of protecting our residents,” said Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, in a statement. “Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin stepped up to help us form a network of hospital professionals to coordinate logistics. This partnership has expanded to include all Waukesha County health care systems and will allow us to continue coordination as we move to different phases of this process. We truly value what each organization brings to the table.”
Farrow has emphasized that while a large number of people are now eligible to receive a vaccine, supply will continue to be limited for the time being. He said those in the 65 and older age group should wait for a call from their physician to schedule a vaccination appointment.
ProHealth Care said it will soon begin vaccinating patients aged 65 and older according to state and federal guidelines. “When vaccine is available, we will contact our patients directly by email, text or phone to let them know how they can schedule an appointment to be vaccinated,” they said. “All patients will be vaccinated at a single central location. We will vaccinate as many patients as we can, as quickly as we can... ProHealth looks forward to providing vaccinations for all who wish to be protected from the virus.”
Froedtert said invitations to receive the vaccine were sent to patients in the age group Saturday. Patients are being contacted directly to schedule their appointments through MyChart, email, phone calls and mail.
“After we offer the vaccine to existing primary care patients 65 years of age or older, we will offer it to those who are 65 years of age or older who do not have a primary care provider with us,” Froedtert said. “Timing will be dependent on vaccine allocation from the state.”
Froedtert expected about 15,000 patients scheduled for a vaccination appointment at one of their seven clinics by Monday.
Ascension Wisconsin said a review is underway for all existing patients who qualify for a vaccine. The group will continue to contact eligible patients over the coming weeks by text, email and phone.
Individuals are discouraged from calling hospitals or clinics regarding vaccinations. Health care providers will initiate the process on their behalf.
“Our goal is to safely vaccinate as many individuals as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Gregory Brusko, Ascension Wisconsin Chief Clinical Officer, in a statement. “Our doctors, nurses, clinicians and associates have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID19 pandemic. We are excited to begin this critical next phase of vaccinations. We continue to collaborate closely with local and state health officials to ensure we’re doing everything we can to get as many people vaccinated as safely and efficiently as possible. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated when it is made available to them.”
Vaccinations for the priority 1A group, which includes health care workers and frontline individuals such as police, paramedics and firefighters, are still underway.