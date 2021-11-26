WAUKESHA — Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin announced Friday afternoon that one of the children being treated at the hospital due to being injured in the Waukesha Christmas Parade was able to return home from the hospital on Thanksgiving to continue their recovery.

According to an update from the hospital, nine of the patients injured in the parade remain in their care, including four in serious condition, three in fair condition and two in good condition.

Children’s Wisconsin announced they have a Mental and Behavioral Health Helpline available at 414-266-6500, and they encourage parents to reach out for help for themselves or their children. “Directly or indirectly, the tragedy impacts our entire community. Individuals also can call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990,” Children’s Wisconsin included in a statement.

