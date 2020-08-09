Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.