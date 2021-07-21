TOWN OF POLK — After a year of social distancing and cancellations of in-person festivities, Washington County residents and fair vendors were eager to be together again at the Washington County Fair.
The fair offered free admission on opening day and fair-goers responded in big numbers. Lisa Bolek, employee at Fideler Farm Pantry in Kewaskum, said that business has never been better during the county fair.
“Business has been so busy,” Bolek said. “We’re selling out like crazy. The owner actually had to go back home to can more for our county fair customers.”
Bolek added that Fideler Farm Pantry has been a vendor at the fair for at least 10 years. Between baked goods, sweet pickles, and wine jams, Fideler offered a taste of local farming to the Washington County Fair.
While Bolek fed fair attendees inside the Ziegler Family Expo Center, Curt and Christian Strutz entertained families at the Devenport Stage with their Hillbilly Silly Science Spectacular. This father-son duo from Fond du Lac brought their science and comedy show to the fair for the first time this year.
“We’re really happy to be here,” Strutz said. “We can’t wait to entertain all these kids with our fun show.”
The fair showcased a variety of farm animals too. Larry and Barb Laux, owners of Pleasure Valley in Sheboygan, brought their farm’s goats, pigs, and ducks for racing.
Dozens of families gathered at the goat, pig, and duck race track near the petting farm to watch these animals compete against each other.
“All of these local county fairs have been doing really well,” Larry Laux said. “It’s great to see after last year.”
Today will be Senior and Military Day at the fair. It will cost those 60 years and older $5 for admission and military members who bring ID will have free admission along with one guest.
For more information about the county fair schedule and admission prices, visit https://www.wcfairpark.com/fair/. The Washington County Fair is located at 3000 Highway PV.