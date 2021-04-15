WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved an advisory resolution Wednesday night opposing a proposal in Gov. Tony Evers’ 2021-23 budget that would allow counties and some cities to hold a referendum to increase sales taxes.
Under current Wisconsin law, counties have the option to raise sales taxes an additional 0.5 percent to a 5.5 percent sales tax rate. The majority of counties have done so, including Washington County.
The proposal allows both counties and cities with a population of at least 30,000 residents to hold a referendum to raise property taxes an additional 0.5 percent. This means that some areas could see a sales tax rate up to 6.5 percent.
The board also approved an advisory resolution, also regarding the governor’s budget, opposing a lift on property tax levy caps.
“There are tools within the law that allows counties to raise their taxes if they feel they absolutely need to to get the money that they need. I don’t think we should let go of the leash here,” said District 14 Supervisor Marcella Bishop.
Both measures passed with a 23-1 vote.
Samaritan
Supervisors also voted 23-1 in support of a recommendation by the Human Services Committee, based on a recommendation made by the Samaritan Task Force, to support the concept of continuing long-term care for county residents with the preference that a public/private partnership model be used.
The Samaritan Task Force’s recommendation was to approve the concept of long-term care services while balancing financial and moral obligations through a partnership with a third-party provider with up to $500,000 in annual levy support over a 20- to 30-year lease term.
Adding the preference for working with another organization provides the county with greater flexibility.
“The next step is — there’s only two options — one is we do a public/private partnership. The other is we build a new facility. In both scenarios, we’re demolishing the building that currently exists, at least the building built in the 1960s that currently exists,” said County Executive Josh Schoemann.
Samaritan Health Care Center opened in 1968. It was recently found that the building could need about $5 million in repairs over the next five years.
The cost of constructing a new facility is estimated at $20 to $25 million.
“As an outsider coming in and learning about this which I had no knowledge about and seeing the history of Samaritan, it would be easy as an outsider to come in and say, ‘Wow that’s a lot of money. Why would we keep doing this?’” said Donna Nash, member of the Samaritan Task Force. “But then when I started to learn about the history, understanding of the changes in senior living and nursing homes, and I saw the morality of it, that part, the moral obligation I should say. When you weigh those things, I think ultimately what our committee decided to do is the right thing to do. We’re not leaving people behind. We’re caring for the people of this county.”