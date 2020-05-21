FILE - This Feb. 8, 2020 file photo shows Oprah Winfrey during "Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus" tour in New York. Winfrey announced Wednesday, May 20, 2020 that her Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation will donate money to organizations dedicated to helping undeserved communities in Chicago; Nashville, Tennessee; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Kosciusko, Mississippi, where she was born. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)