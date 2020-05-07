FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2016, file photo, Greg Boley takes in a view of the Eau Claire River before heading back out into the woods during the gun deer hunt season opener on public land in Fall Creek, Wis. Outdoor enthusiasts overwhelmingly rejected Wisconsin wildlife officials' proposals to dramatically reshape the state's gun deer hunting structure to bolster the waning sport, a survey released Wednesday, May 6, 2020 shows. (Marisa Wojcik/The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP, File)