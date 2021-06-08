WASHINGTON D.C. — When cancer survivor and award-winning journalist Elizabeth McGowan arrived in Racine in the early 1990s, she thought she had been given a new lease on life.
After leaving the Janesville Gazette in 1989 following a difficult treatment for melanoma – the very same cancer that had killed her father when she was only 15 years old — McGowan was still struggling to rid her body of tumors that had developed in her lymph nodes and lungs.
Frustrated that the chemotherapy didn’t seem to be doing the job, McGowan decided to backpack the Appalachian Trail.
When she returned home, a scan revealed that the tumors were gone.
Three years later, however, McGowan was back in a newsroom when she started to have trouble keeping food down.
A second chance
Once again fighting for her life, the young reporter searched for Dr. Paul Lemarbre, the oncologist who had treated her during her first bout with cancer in New England. At first, McGowan thought she might have to return to the East Coast, but she was thrilled to discover that Lemarbre had moved to Wisconsin and was practicing at Waukesha Memorial Hospital in nearby Waukesha. (The hospital is now called ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital) McGowan reconnected with Lemarbre, receiving cutting- edge chemotherapy that eventually killed all the melanoma cells that had threatened once again to take her life. McGowan still remembers the care and compassion she felt during her treatment.
“They didn’t look at me like ‘oh, you’re a goner,’” McGowan recalled. “When you are in your early 30s, that really matters. You hang on to that. It is not false hope. It is putting someone at ease and saying, ‘we are going to get you through this, Elizabeth.’ That made a big impact on me.”
Bike ride and a book
Still cancer-free six years later in 2000, McGowan wanted to give back to the doctors and nurses who had saved her life. So she set out on a solo, cross-country bike ride dubbed Heals on Wheels to benefit cancer patients and the cancer care team at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Starting out in Astoria, Oregon, in August 2020, McGowan arrived in Yorktown, Virginia, three months later, having met a cast of intriguing characters over the course of her 4,250-mile ride.
Twenty years later, that ride and her time fighting cancer in Waukesha became McGowan’s memoir, “Outpedaling the ‘Big C’.”
On Wednesday afternoon, McGowan, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 2013 for her reporting on the Kalamazoo River oil spill, will be the guest of a National Press Club conversation centering on her new book. The online event starts at 1 p.m. and is available to the public free of charge via the National Press Club’s website and its YouTube page.
Outreach and understanding
With the bike ride, McGowan says she wanted to give back to Waukesha Memorial and her care team, but to also be an ambassador for other cancer patients and survivors.
“It was a remarkable journey. There I was, a woman with a bicycle. I am not an intimidating person, so I made myself vulnerable. And when you talk about something like (cancer) with people that is when you have great conversations,” she said.
While McGowan hopes her story helps other cancer survivors, she also hopes the book, which is part travelogue, part family portrait, can help people better understand the important relationships in their lives. Writing the memoir gave her a chance to rediscover her own father, who died of melanoma in his 50s, she said.
“I think everyone has one of those puzzling relationships they are trying to figure out. Telling my cancer story gave me a chance to see (my father) in three dimensions. I could make more sense of who he was, and that was part of the journey. The ride was a physical journey, but also an emotional one.” McGowan lives in Washington, DC, where she continues to work as an energy and environment reporter.