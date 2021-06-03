MADISON, Wis. — The way Jesse Ransom figures it, no one has ever put an oven on a bicycle before. Why not be the first?
So the well-known Madison maker stripped the oven out of a truck camper with a leaky roof he bought six years ago and retrofitted it to the front of a custom three-wheeled bike frame. A propane tank sits behind the oven, and a cooler fits into a wooden rack behind the bike.
On Saturday, Ransom, 39, peddled the heavy apparatus nearly a mile to serve the first of what he said will be a series of free weekly breakfasts at Madison parks. The breakfasts aren’t intended to just serve the homeless, he said, but are open to anyone.
“A lot of people are actually struggling right now still. So, anybody who wants to show up, can just show up and I’ll feed them,” he said before the oven-bike’s debut event at Yahara Place Park on Madison’s East Side Saturday.
The event drew about 25 people at any given time. Most came for the pancakes, although some tried a piece of spinach-artichoke or broccoli quiche. Others sampled the scrambled eggs, made fresh from the five dozen eggs in the cooler on his bike.
“You’re not charging?” asked one woman in the short line in front of the oven.
“I’m just giving away breakfast. The world needs breakfast,” Ransom said, as he flipped a thick pancake from one of two iron skillets he had going on his three-burner stovetop.
He bought the quiches at Woodman’s at 4 a.m., after originally planning on baking his own while biking down the bike path. That’s a future goal. “I’m pretty sure it’s going to be a very messy nightmare,” he said.
Orange juice, syrup and condiments were available from a wooden compartment he built next to the oven. Willy Street Co-op donated the coffee, Saffi Foods donated olive oil, and Bunky’s Cafe donated utensils and plates, he said.
Ransom said the oven-bike probably weighs about 300 pounds before he loads it with food and supplies. He said it cost him about $500 to build and he spent about $70 on the food for its initial outing.
“It’s all in good fun,” he said.
But Bonnie Koenig, Public Health Madison and Dane County’s environmental health services supervisor, isn’t so sure about that. Even though Ransom isn’t selling the food, Koenig said he’ll need to get a license to operate under health department rules, which state: “Since a mobile food establishment is like a restaurant on wheels, many of the same code requirements for restaurants apply to mobile food establishments, including licensing.”
After looking at the guidelines, Ransom said licensing would be a “hard sell” because he’s not a business. “I believe the city would have to rewrite the code to do something,” he said.
Ransom, who’s helped secure personal protective equipment for people who were homeless during the pandemic and helped build Conestoga-style huts for a tiny house village, said he hopes to bring the oven-bike to the homeless encampment at Reindahl Park on the Far East Side.
He lives near Sauk City part-time in a two-story treehouse he built, but otherwise stays with his partner, Miki Pope, on Dewey Court in the Williamson Street area.
A West High School graduate, Ransom studied engineering at Madison Area Technical College but never graduated. He was planning to go to the Milwaukee School of Engineering to become an engineer but ended up with a job at bb7, a Madison engineering, design and product development company.
For the past two years, he’s worked at Automation Components, a Middleton company that makes sensors for commercial, industrial and residential buildings. Before that, he spent three years building spacecraft at Orbitec, a Madison-based company.
He was also a regular at Sector67, a membership-based community workshop where he said he learned the skills he put to use on the oven-bike.
Ransom welded the bike and laser-cut its “Breakfast in the park” sign at the Bodgery makerspace, a communal workshop in an old Oscar Mayer warehouse.
His main experience with cooking was from a job he had near Black River Falls in his early 20s.
Harald Kliems, 41, who posts daily photos of people biking on his Cyclists of Madison Twitter feed, said he doesn’t eat breakfast, preferring only coffee in the morning. But when he saw a picture of the oven-bike online, he said he needed to check it out in person.
Kliems marveled at the invention and the weight the cast iron pans add. “It seems like a perfect Cyclist of Madison,” he said.
Daphne Grevstad, 7, standing in front of the contraption, asked Ransom how long it took him to make. “Two days,” he told her.
“Daddy, it would have taken you four days,” she said to her father, Andy Grevstad.
“More like four years,” Grevstad replied.