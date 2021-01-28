On paper, more than 1.6 million people in Wisconsin are now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine. In reality, almost none of them will get their shot for at least another month.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ State Medical Disaster Advisory Committee on Tuesday finalized the list of people included in Phase 1B.
Nearly one-third of state residents are on that list, including non-emergency health care workers, teachers and school staffers, grocery store workers and others in the food service industry, jail and prison inmates, mink farmers, city bus drivers, and utility workers.
The list is expansive, and larger than the number of vaccines Wisconsin has or is expected to have soon.
DHS said Phase 1B vaccinations won’t start until at least March 1.
"We have the vaccinator capacity out there to get these vaccines rolling, we just need more,” DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said on Tuesday.
Gov. Tony Evers this week said he hopes to get more vaccine doses soon.
“We’re going to keep getting shots in arms as quickly as possible and as soon we have vaccines available,” Evers said in a statement.
Wisconsin has been allocated 846,300 doses. DHS says 74,629 people have received both doses of the vaccine.
The CDC ranks Wisconsin second to last in the Midwest, and 46th in the nation when it comes to administering doses.
Brett Healy, president at the MacIver Institute, said Evers should be embarrassed by Wisconsin’s dismal rankings.
“The Evers’ debacle distributing the vaccine is a far bigger problem than trying to figure out who should receive a vaccine,” Healy told The Center Square. “The governor has known for months that the vaccine for COVID-19 was coming and yet, here we are today in late January, his administration is still bungling delivery of the vaccine.”